Anil Antony predicts Modi’s Yuvam presence to overshadow DYFI’s youth campaign

According to Anil Antony, the ‘Yuvam’ youth conclave to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will outdo a parallel youth campaign run by the DYFI. Anil, who is expected to share the stage with Modi at the event, believes that the prime minister’s popularity is unmatched. ‘Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in our country. No other leader or organisation in the country can compete with his popularity,’ Anil said. He also dismissed concerns about the DYFI’s ‘Young India Ask The PM’ campaign overshadowing Yuvam, stating that in the presence of the prime minister, such events will be irrelevant.

The Yuvam event will be Anil’s biggest public appearance in Kerala since leaving the Congress party and joining the BJP. Meanwhile, CPM state secretary MV Govindan inaugurated the DYFI campaign in Kollam on Sunday and commented on Anil’s decision to join the BJP, saying, ‘AK Antony is the Godfather of Congress party. Anil K Antony grew under the shade of such an idealist and popular leader. He joined the BJP. It wasn’t a surprise because the KPCC chief here said he would join the BJP when he wishes.’

The DYFI’s campaign aims to raise 100 questions to PM Modi. However, with the prime minister attending Yuvam, Anil believes that the DYFI’s efforts will be overshadowed. As he put it, ‘No other leader or organisation in the country can compete with his popularity.’