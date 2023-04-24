Australia unveils a strategic review of its defence forces in response to China’s growing military prowess

Australia has announced a strategic review of its defence forces, the largest since World War II, in response to China’s growing military strength. The review aims to enhance Australia’s long-range strike capabilities and focus on deterring potential enemies. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that ‘We cannot fall back on old assumptions. We must build and strengthen our security by seeking to shape the future rather than waiting for the future to shape us.’ Defence Minister Richard Marles also highlighted the need for a proactive approach that does not wait for enemies to arrive on Australian shores.

The review looks at the billions of dollars previously allocated to the defence forces and re-evaluates past decisions in light of projected threats, particularly from China. The review stated that China’s military build-up is occurring without transparency or reassurance to the Indo-Pacific region of China’s strategic intent, and its assertion of sovereignty over the South China Sea threatens the global rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, which adversely impacts Australia’s national interests.

The review also emphasises the importance of stronger relationships with allies, including Japan and India. It suggests that Australia should increase self-sufficiency while deepening ties with important countries in the region, and strengthen defence partnerships with neighbours in the Pacific. The highest degree of strategic risk for Australia is considered to be the threat of a major conflict in the region.

The review has six objectives, with the development of a nuclear-powered submarine programme as the first priority. It also suggests accelerating the purchase of long-range strike missiles and expanding Australian weapons production. The F-35A Joint Strike Fighter and F/A-18F Super Hornet need to be upgraded technically in order to use long-range anti-ship missile systems. The review calls for an urgent recruitment drive to increase the size of the Australian Defence Force workforce and the number of personnel in shipyards needed to increase the submarine force.

Overall, the strategic review is aimed at enhancing Australia’s national security by focusing on deterrence capabilities against potential enemies, building stronger relationships with allies, and increasing self-sufficiency. The review highlights the threat posed by China’s military build-up, and aims to position Australia for future challenges in the region.