Commissioner announces rigorous protocols before Prime Minister’s arrival.

Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju has announced strict security measures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state. Temporary parking restrictions and traffic control measures will be implemented in the city on Monday. According to Nagaraju, 1,500 police officers have been deployed as part of the security measures.

Kochi city police Commissioner K Sethu Raman also emphasized the tight security arrangements made for the Prime Minister. Over 2,060 police personnel have been deployed in Kochi to ensure PM’s safety. The security arrangements have been made with the cooperation of the police and other forces including the Indian Navy, stated the official. About 20,000 people are expected to arrive for the PM’s roadshow, and nobody will be allowed to attend PM’s programmes without frisking.

A police report including the security detail for the PM’s two-day trip to Kerala was leaked on Saturday, causing a political row. Consequently, the police prepared a fresh security plan by Saturday evening, and the duties assigned to the officials have been shuffled in the new plan. Police officials in SP rank will be responsible for the significant tasks during the PM’s visit.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will take part in a roadshow in Kochi, address a youth meeting, and meet with the supreme heads of nine different Churches. After spending the night in Kochi, he will reach the state capital the next morning, where he will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat Express in the state, inaugurate a few projects, and address a public meeting at around noon. The Prime Minister will then leave for Gujarat.