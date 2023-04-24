Deliveries of Hyundai Ioniq 5 start in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hyundai India has now began deliveries of its electric SUV named ‘ Ioniq 5 EV’ in India. The electric SUV was launched at Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. The all-new electric SUV is offered at price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is offered in three different colour options – White, Black and an exclusive Matte Silver. The eSUV is based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The SUV has a wheelbase of 3,000mm and measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm.

Safety features available on the electric vehicle include 6 airbags (driver & passenger, side & curtain), virtual engine sound system (VESS), electric parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB) and power child lock.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is powered by a high-power battery 72.6 kWh and offers customers an ARAI certified range of 631 km. It can be charged 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes (using a 350kw DC charger). The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV comes with more than 60 connected car features and comes with a three years free Bluelink subscription.