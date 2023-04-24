Elathur train arson: NIA to seek custody of Saifi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the investigation in the Elathur train arson case, will soon petition the NIA court in Kochi for the arrest of the sole accused, Shahrukh Saifi. According to sources, the NIA plans to question the accused this week. The anti-terrorism agency will apply to the NIA court for a production warrant against Saifi, who is currently being held at the Viyyur High-Security Prison in Thrissur. The NIA would seek Saifi’s custody once the production warrant was issued. According to sources, the NIA is currently evaluating the evidence and statements gathered by the Kerala police special investigation team formed to investigate the case. The preliminary examination of digital evidence is also underway. The Kerala police SIT team concluded that Saifi was radicalised online and set fire to the train by pouring petrol on passengers. The NIA took over the investigation after the Kerala police charged Saifi under Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. On April 2, Saifi poured petrol on passengers aboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express and set fire to a compartment.