Everyone is welcome: Protesting wrestlers demand action against the WFI’s president

As top wrestlers resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Monday, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia said that “all parties are welcome to join them this time and that they will not back down until action is taken against the BJP MP. Wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, among others, called off their Jantar Mantar protest in January after being assured that a committee would investigate allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the WFI chief.

The wrestlers said they filed a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Friday (April 21), alleging that Brij Bhushan, as WFI chief, harassed and exploited seven female wrestlers, including one minor.The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has directed the Delhi Police to file a FIR on the matter.