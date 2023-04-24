Fatal car accident in Wayanad claims lives of 3 Malayatoor pilgrims.

A tragic car accident in Wayanad claimed the lives of three youngsters on Sunday. Sneha Joseph, Jisna Mary Joseph, and Adon Besty were killed when the car they were traveling in fell into a 10ft deep ditch on the Kalpetta-Padinjarethara Road. Adon and Jisna were final-year undergraduate students at Don Bosco College in Iritty, while Sneha had completed her undergraduate course the previous academic year.

According to reports, Adon’s younger sister, Diona, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Dr. Moopen’s Medical College at Meppadi near Kalpetta. Sneha’s younger sister, Sona Joseph, a third-year BCA student, and Sanjo Jose Augustine were the other two injured persons in the accident. The passengers were returning after visiting the pilgrimage center at Malayatoor when the accident occurred at 6.30 pm at Puzhamudi Junction.

The families of the deceased and the injured are devastated by the tragic incident. Joseph Puthenpurakkal, Sneha’s father, expressed his grief, saying, ‘I still can’t believe my daughter is no more. It’s a huge loss to our family.’ The college authorities also mourned the loss of their students and offered their condolences to the families.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder to always prioritize safety while driving, especially on unfamiliar roads or during adverse weather conditions. Let us keep the families of the deceased in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.