Forex Market: Indian rupee trades in a narrow range against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened in a narrow range against the UAE dirham and the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian equity market and easing crude oil prices supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.08 against the US dollar. It touched an early high of 82.05 in initial deals. The Indian rupee on Friday settled at 82.06 against the US dollar. The domestic currency is trading at 22.36 against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.8, down 0.02%. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian capital as they offloaded shares worth Rs 21.16 billion.