French President Emmanuel Macron regrets he was not involved in selling his pension reform bill to the public

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed regret for not being more involved in promoting his controversial pension reform bill, which has faced significant criticism. Macron made the statement shortly after signing the bill into law. He admitted that he may have made a mistake by not being present enough to give substance to the reform and carry it himself. He also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, who has been a vocal supporter of the pension reform, arguing that extending the pension age is necessary to prevent the French fiscal system from collapsing.

Macron acknowledged that changes to the retirement system were causing anxiety and fears among French citizens, but argued that leaving deficits to grow would be irresponsible and would ultimately lead to a reduction in pensions and a threat to the pensions system. He also warned that his government may be in danger in the next election if it is unable to respond to the challenges of the country and if it introduces a habit of lying or denying reality. He specifically pointed to the threat posed by far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has been gaining popularity in recent years.

Earlier this month, the French court approved Macron’s controversial pension reform plan to raise the retirement age, which had been met with almost three months of protests across the country. The Constitutional Council validated the decision, stating that the government’s actions were in line with the constitution and that the retirement age should be raised. The council rejected several proposals, including forcing large companies to publish data regarding how many employees above 55 were working for them and creating a special contract for older workers. The council also rejected a proposal put forth by leftist parties to organize a referendum on the pension reform. Despite the approval of the bill, protests over the reforms continue in Paris. Demonstrators are calling for the restoration of the status quo.