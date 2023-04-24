Gemini Shankaran, the king of Indian circus passes away

The founder of the Indian circus, Gemini Shankaran, (99), passed away on Sunday evening at a private hospital in Kannur. The popularly known Gemini Shankaran, Moorkkoth Vengakkandi Shankaran (MV Shankaran), was regarded as the cornerstone of the Indian circus. His contributions elevated the Indian circus to a global stage. He was receiving treatment for age-related illnesses when he was admitted to the hospital a week ago. Shankaran, who was born on June 13, 1924, and was the son of Kolasseriyil Kavinisserry Raman Nair and Moorkkoth Kalyani Amma, studied circus arts for three years under Thalasserry native Keeleri Kunhikkannan. He attempted to take control of his life by opening a grocery store in his hometown, but after suffering significant losses, he was forced to close the business. After the Second World War, he enlisted and later moved back to Thalasserry. Shankaran continued his training under M K Raman of Thalasserry because his previous guru Keeleri Kunhikkannan had passed away. Shankaran trained under Raman for two years before moving to Kolkata (then Calcutta) to join the Bose Lion Circus company. He eventually joined the National Circus organisation. When he chose to purchase the Vijaya Circus company in 1951, his life was forever altered. To reflect the zodiac sign associated with his birth, he renamed the business Gemini Circus. He founded Jumbo Circus, his second circus organisation, in 1977. Later, he also founded the Great Royal Circus, his third business.Around 10.30 am on Monday, his mortal remains were brought to his home in Varam. On Tuesday, the funeral will take place in Payyambalam.