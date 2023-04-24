Gigabyte launches new gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Gigabyte launched new gaming laptops in the Indian markets. The company has expanded its Aorus, Aero, and G5 series of laptops. The laptops are equipped with NVIDIA’s GeForce 4000 series GPUs. The series includes – AORUS 17 BSF, AORUS 15 BKF, AORUS 15 9SF, AORUS 15 9KF, AORUS 15 9MF, AERO 14 OLED BMF, AERO 14 OLED 9MF, G5 KF, and G5 MF.

Also Read: State government launches ‘special licence’ to serve liquor in wedding, banquet and household functions

The AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 laptops are designed for gamers and creators and are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4000 series GPU. The AERO 14 OLED laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The laptops come with NVIDIA Studio certification and features a 2.8K QHD+ resolution display, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio for maximum screen space.