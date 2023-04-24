Low-intensity earthquake strikes Meghalaya

Shillong: A lo-intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Monday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at around 7:47 am at a depth of 5km.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake struck Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills. The magnitude of it was recorded at 3.5 on the Richter scale according to NCS. On April 16, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur’s Bishnupur district.