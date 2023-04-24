Manager at UP College charged with principal’s suicide

According to police, a management member of the local Kisan Inter College in Kharad village has been arrested for allegedly abetting the college’s principal to commit suicide. According to Circle Officer (CO) Devrat Vajpayee, police have charged management committee secretary Narendra Kumar Malik with the murder of college principal Yashpal Singh after receiving a complaint from his wife, Vimlesh Devi. Vimlesh Devi claimed in her complaint that Malik’s harassment had put her husband under pressure. On April 20, Yashpal Singh committed suicide. CO continued by saying that Vimlesh Devi claimed Narender Kumar had been pressuring her husband into doing illegal work.