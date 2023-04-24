Maruti Suzuki launches new compact SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country Maruti Suzuki has launched the Fronx mini-SUV in the markets. The compact SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been presented with two petrol engines alongside manual and automatic gearbox choices.

The mini-SUV can also be owned via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 17 378/-. The mini-SUV is offered in a total of 10 color choices which includes both mono-tone and dual-tone in the form of Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver with Bluish Black Roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black Roof and Earthen Brown with Bluish Black Roof.

The new mini SUV features 360 View Camera, wireless smartphone charger, 9-inch HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

It also comes with in-built next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect which offers 40+ connected car features. Maruti Suzuki Fronx can also be operated remotely via the Suzuki Connect App on smartphones, compatible smart watches and voice connectivity through Alexa Skill. The owners can perform several functions such as access and operate door lock, remote AC control (AT only), headlamps OFF, hazard lights, alarm, and many more features remotely.

Safety features include 6 airbags, 3-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist & roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The entry-level variants of Fronx are powered by a 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet unit with Idle Start Stop technology which develops top power of 89 bhp and peak torque of 113 Nm. It is offered with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes with mileage figures of 21.79 kmpl and 22.89 kmpl.