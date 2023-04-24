Porsche Cayenne facelift launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: German luxury automobile manufacturer Porsche finally the facelift version of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe in India. Facelift version of Cayenne is offered at the starting price of Rs 1.36 crore and the Cayenne Coupe has been priced at Rs 1.42 crore. The deliveries will start from the end of July, this year. Only the base models of both cars are currently available in India.

Both the models feature a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces a maximum of 348 bhp and 500Nm of peak torque.

The third-generation Cayenne features a reshaped bonnet, updated matrix LED headlights, 24 different alloy wheel options, which customers can choose from between 20 inches to 22 inches and more than 11 standard colour options.

The all-new Cayenne now has a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen centre console, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger (Only available on demand).