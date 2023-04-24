Prime Minister arrives in Kochi, strolls on street exchanging pleasantries with locals

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi to attend the BJP’s youth conference ‘Yuvam 23’. The locals gave him a warm welcome with thousands of people, including BJP workers and supporters, lining up on both sides of the nearly two-kilometre long route of his road show from Venduruthi Bridge to Sacred Heart College ground in Thevara.

Modi landed at the naval air station after 5 PM and began his road show around 5.40 PM, dressed in traditional Kerala attire – a kasavu mundu, a shawl and a kurta. He walked on foot and waved to the people on both sides of the road and atop buildings along the route. The security was tight with thousands of police personnel deployed to ensure Modi’s safety.

The locals, hours in advance, had lined up on both sides of the road, to shower Modi with flowers and to greet him. Enthusiastic BJP workers and supporters carrying party flags, wearing party hats or caps and holding placards.