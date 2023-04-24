Satheesan alleges AI camera deal corruption lets power brokers profit from it.

The Congress party in Kerala has accused the ruling Left Front government of withholding information about the contracts for AI-enabled cameras installed as part of the ‘Safe Kerala’ initiative. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has alleged that the contracts are enabling state PSU Keltron and Bengaluru-based firm SRIT to earn a profit without doing any work, amounting to ‘nokku kooli’. Satheesan said that people were being looted in the name of traffic violations, with the only loss being to the public. He also raised questions about the selection process of the companies involved in the tender. According to Satheesan, the government aims to collect Rs 420.25 crore from people in five years using AI cameras.

‘It is mysterious that Keltron, which was selected as a project management consultancy, later grew into the role of selecting even the project operators. Keltron had invited tenders for the purchase of cameras and other equipment required for the project. The Cabinet meeting note does not specify who participated in the tender and which company was selected,’ said Satheesan, training his gun on the transport minister.