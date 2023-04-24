Second cheetah relocated to Kuno National Park from South Africa dies

Another cheetah brought from South Africa, named Uday, has passed away in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. The six-year-old male cat is the second to pass away in less than a month. The incident is seen as a significant setback for the ambitious Project Cheetah, which saw 20 cats relocated from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches in September 2022 and February of this year to KNP in the Sheopur district. Sasha, a four-year-old Namibian cheetah, passed away from kidney failure on March 27. cheetah (Uday) brought from South Africa was found dull and with his head down during the morning inspection. The veterinarians caring for him immediately alerted senior officials, and the feline was removed from the large enclosure for treatment. Unfortunately, the cheetah passed away at around 4 o’clock, according to Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, J. S. Chauhan. During the daily check-up, Uday seemed sluggish and limping. At 11 am, he was sedated and given the first round of treatment; he passed away at 4 pm.