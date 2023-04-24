Strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hits Kermadec Islands region

Sydney: A strong earthquake measuring 7.3 magnitude struck a remote part of the Pacific Ocean on Monday. No tsunami alert was issued after the earthquake.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck near the Kermadec Islands about 900 kilometers northeast of New Zealand’s North Island at a depth of 49 kilometers. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake posed no threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific.

The Kermadec Islands are uninhabited except for Raoul Island. Scientists from New Zealand sometimes stay in Raoul Island to carry out meteorological observations or weed control work.

The Kermadec Islands are prone to large earthquakes. The islands were geologically formed from a ridge that rose from the ongoing collision between the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates.