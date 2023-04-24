‘There is no water, food and electricity’, says Malayali vlogger Maheen stranded in Sudan

Khartoum: A Malayali vlogger has said that Keralites stranded in Sudan are not even getting water and food. Maheen, (Hitchhiking Nomad on YouTube) is stuck in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan due to the ongoing civil war has said this to a Malayalam daily. Maheen, a native of Nedumangad, Thiruvananthapuram, arrived in Sudan as part of his world tour on March 12.

Sudan is witnessing a civil war. The fighting erupted last week between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council.

‘Woke up to the sound of gunshots and bombardments. There was smoke all around. Unable to go out. There is no water and no electricity,’ said Maheen. He said that even one day, the army pointed guns at him as he was fetching water. He managed to escape and took refuge in a mosque. Another mosque located next to it was bombed.

The people of Sudan stood up united and even help each other in the beginning . But now, some people have resorted to looting just to survive. Earlier the groups had announced a 3-day ceasefire during Eid Al Fitr. But Maheen informed that the ceasefire was ineffective as the war continued.

Many people including Malayalees are in touch with Maheen. But communication has become so difficult due to low battery and poor network coverage. Many individuals, including Malayalees, are still living in bunkers and are not even able to go outside for food or water. NGOs had stopped their works in the country as their volunteers got attacked in the crisis.

At present, the Sudanese government is gathering information on foreigners through Google Sheets and social media.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels these trains today: Know how to check full list

Meanwhile, the Indian government has started process for evacuating Indians from the African country. ‘As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Indian government is pursuing multiple options. 2 Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan. Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and US among others,’ said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.