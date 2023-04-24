Woman throws acid on her ex-lover at his wedding

Police said on Monday that a 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her ex-lover while he was getting married to another woman in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district. According to Bastar Additional Superintendent of Police Nivedita Pal, the accused was arrested on Sunday after her involvement in the crime was discovered during the investigation. On April 19, the groom Damrudhar Baghel (25) was getting married to a 19-year-old woman in Chhote Amabal village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Bhanpuri police station. The acid attack caused minor burns to the groom, bride, and ten guests. Police had filed a case against an unidentified accused under Section 326 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (voluntarily causing grievous harm by use of acid, etc. The investigation revealed the involvement of a woman who was the groom’s ex-lover, and she was arrested as a result. The accused told police that she and Damrudhar Baghel had been dating for several years and that Damrudhar had cheated her by marrying another woman.