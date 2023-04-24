Youth Congress worker’s spontaneous protest causes scuffle near ‘Yuvam’ event site.

A Youth Congress worker was arrested on Monday after he protested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi near Sacred Heart College at Thevara, where Modi was scheduled to attend the Yuvam 2023 conclave later in the day. Despite the presence of a large posse of police, the lone Youth Congress worker managed to raise slogans, surprising the cops. The protest angered BJP workers who attacked the man. Police had to intervene and take him into custody. The activist faced a barrage of blows from the BJP workers before police could intervene.

Earlier, anticipating a protest against the PM’s visit, police had taken Congress and Youth Congress activists from West Kochi into preventive custody. This move was questioned by the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, who asked under what law the cops have taken the Congress leaders into preventive custody.

In situations like these, it is essential to ensure that protests are carried out peacefully and with respect for the rule of law. As V D Satheesan pointed out, preventive custody is only justified when there is a clear and present danger of violence or disturbance of public order. It remains to be seen whether the police action in this case was in line with the law and the principles of justice.