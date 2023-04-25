Canadian singer Grimes says she is fine with her voice being used for AI-generated songs

Canadian musician Grimes has stated that she has no objection to having her voice used in AI-generated songs, as long as she is paid royalties. She compared such a partnership to any other collaboration with an artist, and offered to split 50% of the royalties for any successful AI-generated song that uses her voice.

Since Grimes has no obligations to a recording label, she can make such an offer independently. Her Instagram post referred to a viral song that used AI to imitate Canadian singers Drake and The Weeknd, which was pulled down by Universal Music Group two days later for violating copyrights. The use of AI in music has provoked controversy in the industry, with some criticizing it for copyright infringement while others praising its capabilities.

Grimes is a former partner of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, with whom she has two children, including one by surrogate mother. Musk has voiced concern about the potential risks of AI while also investing in the technology.

