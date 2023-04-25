Mamukkoya collapses at sevens football event in Malappuram; Rushed to hospital

Malappuram: Senior Mollywood actor Mamukkoya has been hospitalised after collapsing at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor here Monday night. He inaugurated the Poongod Janakeeya Sevens Football Tournament before collapsing.
The actor, who had arrived for the inauguration of a football tournament in Kalikavu, has been admitted to a private hospital in Vandoor and is being monitored in the intensive care unit. After the inauguration, fans huddled around Mamukkoya for selfies. The actor appeared to show discomfort before fainting.
