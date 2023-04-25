One killed and ten injured after a Russian missile struck a museum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a Russian missile hit a museum in the centre of Kupiansk on April 25, resulting in one death and ten injuries. President Zelensky and the regional governor both stated that a Russian S-300 missile caused the damage. A video shared by the president’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak on Telegram showed the Kupiansk Local Lore Museum partially destroyed, with military and police on the site. The museum’s windows were shattered, and a section of the wall and roof was destroyed. Further details about the incident are still awaited.

Kupiansk, a rail hub in the Kharkiv region, had a population of 26,000 before the beginning of the Russian offensive. Russian forces occupied the city for months until Ukrainian forces pushed them out in a quick counteroffensive in September last year, recapturing the cities of Izium and Balakliia as well.

The missile strike on the museum coincided with Ukrainian forces carrying out raids across the Dnipro River to reduce the combat capability of Russian troops that had been shelling Kherson city since being forced to retreat. Kherson regional administration’s Deputy Head Yuriy Sobolevskiy confirmed that the Ukrainian armed forces were conducting raids and working effectively.

Military analysts cited by Reuters suggest that Ukraine is likely to launch a counteroffensive, with one of the main goals being to break through a southern land corridor between Russia and the Russia-annexed Crimea region. Last week, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian military bloggers had posted enough geolocated footage to confirm that Ukrainian forces had established a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro.