One person killed in a shooting incident at Rose State College in Oklahoma’s Midwest City

On April 24, a shooting occurred at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, resulting in the death of one person. The college, which is situated in a suburb of Oklahoma City, has an enrollment of approximately 13,000 students.

The college’s official Twitter account posted a message instructing people on campus to ‘shelter in place’ and follow guidance from law enforcement officials. The tweet also indicated that the shooter had been taken into custody, and police were present at the scene.

According to the Associated Press, Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter suggested that the shooting might have been related to a domestic dispute, but provided no further information regarding the incident or the possible motive of the suspect. CBS News reported that officers had responded to reports of an active shooter at the college.

Later in the day, the college issued a statement announcing that the campus-wide lockdown had been lifted and advising the community to stay away from the area south of the Humanities and Administration Building. The statement also said that all classes and activities for the rest of the day had been cancelled.