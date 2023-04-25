PM Modi claims to have introduced a new work culture over the past 9 years.

During his visit to Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his government’s efforts to bring in a new work culture and targeted previous governments over delayed projects and vote-bank politics. The Prime Minister inaugurated a hospital and launched projects worth more than ?4,800 crore, including 96 projects, flyovers, health centres, schools, beach development, water supply, an auditorium, and a sports complex.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of balanced development and accused previous governments of focusing on vote-bank politics, resulting in the neglect of tribals, fisherfolk, and people living in border areas. In his speech, Modi said, ‘Projects were announced for a region only after calculating how many votes it can fetch and which class would vote if the project was implemented. As a result, those who could not make their voice heard got left behind.’

The Prime Minister also spoke about the new medical college, NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute, which was inaugurated during the visit. The medical college is the first in the union territory and was built at a cost of ?203 crore. Modi noted that the foundation stone for this college was laid in 2019, and he said, ‘Earlier, government projects for which foundation stones were laid were delayed for years. But we brought in a new work culture in the past nine years. We try to finish all projects for which we lay the foundation stone.’

Modi referred to the injustice meted out to the people of the region and said, ‘Previous governments never paid attention because this region is small. But, as soon as you gave me the chance in 2014, we started working with dedication, and that is the reason this union territory today got its first medical college, where 150 local youths will be given admission every year. In a few years, this college will churn out nearly 1,000 doctors. And many of them will be local tribal youths.’

The Prime Minister also mentioned the recent change in policy that allows medical and engineering students to study in local languages. He said this move would benefit many bright students from Dalit and other downtrodden classes who could not become doctors and engineers earlier due to the language barrier.