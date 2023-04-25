Veteran actor Denzel Washington conferred with a surprise lifetime achievement at the ongoing CinemaCon

According to The Hollywood Reporter, veteran actor Denzel Washington was unexpectedly awarded a lifetime achievement at the ongoing CinemaCon. During Sony’s presentation at the event on Monday night, CEO Tom Rothman spoke about how movie stars are still relevant, despite some people believing otherwise. He noted that they are now more rare than ever, and that only global hits, not streaming services, can create them. Rothman then announced Washington’s honor, praising his “preternatural talent” and remarking that he had never seen him hit a false note, nor had anyone else.

Washington smiled on stage as he was praised, and he then took a moment to express his gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support throughout his career. He acknowledged that their support has been the reason for his success, saying “We would be nothing without you all. What we do means nothing if you’re not there, without your houses. We are here for you, because of you and we thank you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ve been blessed beyond measure.”

Washington has been a prominent actor for over forty years, appearing in over fifty films and winning numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Tony Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Private Trip in the 1989 historical war drama Glory, which earned him his first Academy Award nomination. He has since delivered powerful performances in films like Malcolm X, The Hurricane, Training Day, Flight, and Fences, showcasing his range as an actor and his ability to captivate audiences with his magnetic screen presence.

Throughout his career, Washington has emphasized the importance of telling stories about social issues, including racism, police brutality, addiction, and mental health. His commitment to social justice is reflected in his acting choices and his philanthropic efforts, including his support for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and his role as a spokesperson for the Fisher House Foundation.