Vikram shares experience filming iconic ‘Anniyan’ interrogation scene as ‘Chiyaan’

Vikram, the talented actor who is eagerly waiting for the release of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’, is well-known for his outstanding performance in the Tamil psychological action thriller ‘Anniyan’ (2005), which captivated audiences with its portrayal of a person dealing with multiple personality disorder.

One of the most memorable scenes from the movie is when Vikram’s character switches between the personas of a simpleton named Ambi and a violent vigilante named Anniyan. Although it may seem like a challenging task to switch between the two characters, Vikram revealed during an interview that it came naturally to him.

‘While I would like to maintain the enigma around the performance in that particular scene, the artist in me wants to be completely honest,’ Vikram shared while promoting ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’. ‘I didn’t have to do much during the scene because it somehow came naturally to me to swing between those two characters at that moment.’

He further added, ‘Our director, Shankar, checked with me if I wanted to do it in parts, but I gave him the idea of filming the scene in a single take as I felt I was ready.’

Vikram also revealed that he shared his idea of how he would perform the scene with Shankar, who was impressed and agreed to the single take. Although they did eight takes in total, Vikram’s first take was the most outstanding, and it was kept in the movie.

‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’, the sequel to Mani Ratnam’s 2022 release ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’, is set to hit theatres on April 28. Fans are excited to see Vikram’s performance in the movie and how he brings his character to life once again.