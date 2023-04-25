Women from Karith village in Ladakh raised slogans of cleanliness and cleaned the whole village on Eid

In the midst of the celebration of the Islamic festival of Eid, a group of women in the remote village of Karith in India’s Ladakh decided to celebrate the festival in a unique and beneficial way. The local women from the Karith village came together and raised slogans of cleanliness, and made sure the entire village was cleaned on Eid.

The initiative was started by a local self-help group in the area along with the local females, and it witnessed huge participation from women in the area. The program showcased the relationship between humans and nature, highlighting the importance of clean surroundings and maintaining a balance between nature and people.

One local woman stated that to observe and celebrate Eid Ul Fitr in a beneficial way, all of them got together and carried out a cleanliness drive in their village. They launched a program called ‘Clean Karith,’ raising the slogan of the clean Karith Village. They ensured to clean the entire village, not just their homes, for the festival of Eid.

The Karith village of Ladakh has already taken several initiatives in the past that have become a learning point for many other villages, with other villages replicating the same ideas. Mohd Hasan of Yuva Karith Group stated that Karith village can become a role model for other villages in the Union Territory, and this step will also come as a prototype for the cleanliness of the society. He added that a healthy village is the abode of a healthy society.

The same group had previously set up a pilot school and an Ice Stupa in Ladakh that became popular not only at the regional level but also at the national level. The women of the Karith Village have now set new standards for keeping their village clean, inspiring hundreds of others to take up the same initiative and make villages across India clean and green.