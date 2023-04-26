16 PFI suspects’ premises raided by NIA in UP, Bihar, Goa, and Punjab

National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 16 locations in four states, including Goa, on Tuesday in a 2022 anti-India criminal conspiracy case in Bihar involving persons associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). According to NIA sources, the agency raided the homes of 16 suspects in Siwan, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Katihar, Araria, Purnea, and East Champaran districts of Bihar, South Goa district of Goa, Rampur and Bhadohi districts of Uttar Pradesh, and Ludhiana district of Punjab. During the searches at the premises of PFI suspects in a case involving illegal activities, a trove of digital devices, as well as bank transaction details, were seized. PFI-related documents and Indian currency with a face value of Rs 1,000,000 were also seized. Since the first round of raids on July 6-7, 2022, thirteen people have been arrested in connection with the training of PFI cadre in Phulwarisharif in Patna. So far, 60 locations have been searched for credible evidence in the case, which was first filed on July 12, 2022, at PS Phulwarisharif, District Patna, Bihar. The NIA later re-registered the case on July 22.