BJP carrying out ‘violence’, ‘hooliganism’: Slams CM Mamata Banerjee over minor girl’s death in Kaliaganj

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, over the death of a minor girl in Kaliaganj, and accused the party of carrying out ‘violence’ and ‘hooliganism’. The Chief Minister also said that she will also order action against those behind the alleged violence.

Speaking to ANI, Mamata Banerjee said, ‘Yesterday’s hooliganism in which the police force was attacked and property of people and the government was damaged is unacceptable. I have asked the police to investigate. On the one hand, the girl’s case will be investigated and on the other hand, the violence will be investigated’. ‘Even when the body was taken, stones were pelted. I will tell the Police to arrest the accused and attach their property or else such hooliganism won’t stop’, she added.

The Chief Minister further accused BJP of ‘bringing’ people from Bihar for ‘attacking’ the police personnel. ‘BJP brought people from Bihar. They beat up the women police personnel brutally. I won’t say that the Kaliaganj incident was planned. It’s an unfortunate incident and we are with the family. But what happened later was planned’, she said. The TMC supremo also took a jibe on BJP by calling ‘Uttar Pradesh’s Jungle Raj’. ‘They (BJP) are threatening us. Today BJP is there, tomorrow they won’t be there. This is not like UP Jungle Raj. They should not play with Fire. I want to see who is more powerful bulldozer or human’, she added.

On April 20, the victim’s body was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj. The locals alleged that the minor was raped and killed. This led to uproar and protests. People put road blockades, burned tyres and set several shops on fire. Some clashes also broke out between the locals and police. A video also went viral purportedly showing the police dragging what appeared to be the victim’s body while taking it for a post-mortem. After this, the four police officers, all in the rank of assistant police sub-inspectors (ASIs), were suspended on Tuesday, for allegedly dragging the body.

‘Four ASIs were suspended for dragging the girl’s body in Sahebghata area of Kaliaganj. A departmental investigation was conducted and on the basis of the report, that action was taken’, said Sana Akhtar, SP, Raigan. However, on Saturday, SP North Dinajpur said that the victim’s post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. ‘Victim’s post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there’s any sexual injury’, he said.