Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated for second day in a row in the Kerala markets. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,760, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,160 per 10 gram, up Rs 101 or 0.17%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 71 at Rs 74,334 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $1,997.40 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $2,008.60.