Fake lawyer surrenders at Alappuzha court

Sessy Xavier, a fake lawyer who went missing in 2021, surrendered to the Alappuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. Sessy, 29, a native of Ramamkary in Kuttanad, was charged in 2021 by Alappuzha North Police with practising as a lawyer with forged certificates for two and a half years at the Alappuzha district court. court remanded her to judicial custody on Tuesday. She was transferred to Mavelikara Special Sub Jail. She also filed an application in court for bail in the case.

The Alappuzha Bar Association filed a complaint against Sessy, which sparked the investigation. The Alappuzha Bar Association received an anonymous letter about her qualifications in 2021. Following this, the association conducted an investigation and sought an explanation from her in June 2021. However, she was unable to demonstrate her qualifications. As a result, the association expelled her and filed a complaint with the police against her. She quickly vanished.