Indian Railways announces Danapur- Tirupati special train: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced another summer special train connecting Danapur with Tirupati. The summer special train will operate for 3 days between the 2cities. The special train will run from Danapur on April 24, May 1, and May 8. and on April 29 and May 6 from Tirupati.

Train number 07420, Danapur-Tirupati Special Train will depart from Danapur at 2:00 pm on Tuesday and will arrive in Tirupati on Wednesday at 7:45 am. Train number 07419, Tirupati-Danapur Special Train will depart for Danapur from Tirupati at 7:15 am on Saturday and will reach Danapur at 11:15 pm on Sunday.The train will run via Jabalpur, Pryagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Baksar, and Aara to reach Danapur.

The train will travel via Aara, Baksar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, and Jabalpur to reach Tirupati. This special train will have 3 second AC class, five 3 AC class, 11 sleeper class, and 2 general class coaches.