Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny to feature a flashback where Harrison Ford will be de-aged

The upcoming film Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford, will feature a 25-minute flashback scene where Ford will be de-aged using cutting-edge technology to portray a 35-year-old character. Director James Mangold spoke about the de-aging process, stating that they had hundreds of hours of footage of Ford in different lighting and angles, which allowed them to seamlessly replace his head and create a convincing younger version of the actor. The goal of this flashback scene was to give the audience a taste of what they missed and to help them adjust to the different reality of the present time in the movie.

The film, set in 1969, follows Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, who embarks on one final adventure after being summoned by his goddaughter Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Together, they unravel a mystery involving Neo-Nazis’ involvement in NASA, which poses a threat to the country. This film marks Indy’s final adventure and will be released in theaters on June 30, 2023, in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The director praised the technology used to de-age Ford, saying it was incredible and allowed him to focus on creating a visually stunning opening scene that gives audiences a full-bodied taste of what they missed. He explained that the film’s goal was to contrast the past and present, which would require the audience to make an adjustment to what the movie is now compared to what it was.

The movie is produced by Lucasfilm and is highly anticipated by fans, as it will be the last time Harrison Ford will play Indiana Jones. The addition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge to the cast has also garnered attention, as fans are eager to see her performance in the film. The release of the film in multiple languages will allow audiences around the world to enjoy this final adventure of Indiana Jones.