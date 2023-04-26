India’s Border Road Organisation puts a ‘first village’ signboard in a village on India-China border

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) in India has erected a signboard declaring Mana, a village in the Uttarakhand state that borders China, as ‘India’s first village.’

Mana is located on the India-China border in the Chamoli District. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his satisfaction on Twitter, saying that Mana will no longer be referred to as the last village, but instead as the first village in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously stated that border villages in the country should be considered the first, rather than the last. Dhami highlighted the government’s commitment to the all-round development of border regions, noting that the Vibrant Village initiative had been launched to make these areas more dynamic.

Mana is located near the Badrinath temple, and pilgrims going to the Himalayan temple often visit the village for sightseeing.