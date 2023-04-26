Joe Russo states that he believes a fully AI-generated movie is only two years away

Based on the current situation, it seems that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to become an increasingly prominent presence in the world of cinema. The Russo Brothers, famous for their futuristic films, have recently discussed the rapidly changing viewing habits of Generation Z and their thoughts on the future of cinema. Joe Russo, in particular, believes that a fully AI-generated movie that is so convincing you can’t tell it is AI, is only two years away.

Joe Russo is also a member of the board of several AI companies, which have many ideas of what AI-generated movies could look like. One version of this technology involves a constantly evolving story, either in a game or a movie, where viewers can create a personalized movie using their photoreal avatar and dialogue that mimics their voice. This means that viewers could curate their own stories that are specifically tailored to them.

Donald Mustard, the Chief Creative Officer of Epic Games, added to Russo’s comments by saying that current TVs already have enough processing power to render anything in real-time. This means that viewers could potentially request their AI TV to insert them into movies or TV shows and watch themselves as it happens.

While some may find this concept scary, Russo asserted that the future of AI-generated movies is inevitable. He also sees the value of AI-generated movies as the democratization of storytelling, which means that anyone could tell a story or make a game at scale with the help of photoreal engines and AI tools. However, Russo’s comments did not excite fans on Twitter, as many believe that AI poses a significant threat to creativity and the arts.

Joe and Anthony Russo’s latest web series, Citadel, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.