Malayalam film industry decided not to associate with Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi

Producers, actors, and technicians in the Malayalam film industry have decided not to work with actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi, claiming that they have caused problems on set. At a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday, Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) president M Renjith stated that, while it is not a ban, members of the associations will not associate with the two actors. According to Renjith, the actors cause problems on set and abuse production controllers and executives. We have received complaints that they do not arrive on time at shooting locations or cooperate with directors. Shane Nigam even requests to see the edited film to ensure that his character is given prominence. Such behaviour should not be encouraged. We’ve decided not to include him in any future projects, Renjith explained. He claims that some new-generation actors arrive on set after using drugs and hurling insults at production managers. We have decided to inform the government of the names of such actors. We are not disclosing their identities. Let the government look into it,”Renjith said. Some actors refuse to sign the contract to appear in films. The new agreement contains many clauses that prohibit actors from interfering in direction, and the actors refuse to sign the agreement in order to avoid these restrictions, said FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan.