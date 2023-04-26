PM excitedly anticipates 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio program

During a public appearance in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his excitement for the upcoming 100th episode of his radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30. The prime minister had initiated the monthly program in 2014 after he took office. In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the increasing popularity of millets among people, which he had mentioned numerous times in the previous episodes of his program. He said, ‘This year is being celebrated as the year of millets…They are selling like hot cakes and farmers’ incomes are increasing due to it.’

He also praised ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for becoming a platform to showcase the uniqueness of the country and its people. ‘Mann Ki Baat has become a very good platform to highlight the specialties of the people of India and praise the uniqueness of the country,’ he said. He further added, ‘Like you, I am also eagerly awaiting the 100th episode.’

Recently, the Gujarat unit of the BJP had invited people from Gujarat whose names were mentioned in various Mann Ki Baat episodes to lunch at the residence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Furthermore, Prasar Bharti is organizing a one-day conclave on ‘Mann Ki [email protected]’ in Delhi on Wednesday.

Overall, PM Modi’s enthusiasm for the upcoming 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ reflects his appreciation for the platform and its success in bringing attention to important topics and issues in India.