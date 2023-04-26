Reportedly undergoing 12 surgeries to resemble BTS’ Jimin, Canadian actor

According to a report by Daily Mail, Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci passed away at the age of 22 after undergoing 12 plastic surgeries to resemble BTS’ Jimin. The actor died on April 23 at a hospital in South Korea after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago. His publicist, Eric Blake, said that Mr. Colucci went into surgery on Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw that he had put in in November 2022. However, he developed an infection after the surgery and had to be intubated, eventually passing away a few hours later.

Mr. Colucci had reportedly moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-pop industry. He spent $220,000 (?1,80,36,810) on 12 cosmetic procedures, including a facelift, a nose job, lip reduction, an eye lift, and other minor surgeries. Mr. Blake added that the actor was aware of the risks involved with the jaw implant surgery but insisted on continuing the procedure as he was ‘insecure about his looks.’

‘He had a very square jawline and chin, and he didn’t like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide. He wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea, and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks,’ Mr. Blake said.

Before the surgeries, the actor had dark blond hair and blue eyes and was 6 feet tall. Mr. Colucci was reportedly in South Korea to star in the Korean drama Pretty Lies, where he played one of the main characters, an international student. The show is set to be released on a US streaming service in October.