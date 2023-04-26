Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy slams US President Joe Biden’s re-election bid

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate, criticized Joe Biden’s re-election campaign and accused him of being a ‘puppet’ for the ‘managerial class’ in and outside the White House. Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old entrepreneur who announced his candidacy in February 2023 for the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries, stated in a Fox News interview that Biden has become a tool for other institutions in the US to exert power through the executive branch.

Ramaswamy compared Biden’s re-election campaign to ‘elder abuse’ and said that ‘the administrative state more effectively controls its puppets when they are hollowed-out husks of themselves.’ He criticized the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for not hosting primary debates this year and stated that the party is ‘spitting in the face of their grassroots base.’ According to Ramaswamy, the managerial class is crushing everyday citizens ‘not with a bang, but with a whimper.’

Joe Biden announced his 2024 presidential re-run on Tuesday, and he is expected to win the Democratic primary. However, a USA Today-Suffolk University Poll conducted before his announcement found that 40% of individuals who voted for him in 2020 do not believe he should run again. The poll surveyed an equal number of voters who supported Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2020, and approximately 35% of those surveyed said they would vote for a third-party candidate instead of Biden in 2024.

If Joe Biden wins the 2024 re-election, he will be the oldest president in US history. His term would end in 2029 when he will be 86 years old.