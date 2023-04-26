Shah Rukh Khan’s latest project has his son Aryan donning the director’s hat

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest project involved his son, Aryan, stepping into the director’s shoes for an ad campaign promoting a newly launched luxury streetwear brand called D’yavol X. The ad features both father and son and was shared by SRK on Instagram, along with the caption ‘Make your mark with D’YAVOL X. Watch the film now on @dyavol.x!’

SRK’s friend and producer-filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the video. This isn’t Aryan’s first time directing; a few months ago, he announced on Instagram that he had completed writing his first project and would also be directing it.

In a 2019 interview with David Letterman, SRK mentioned Aryan’s career aspirations, saying that while his son was a good writer, he didn’t have what it takes to be an actor. However, SRK’s daughter Suhana is following in her father’s footsteps and is set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics set in the 1960s.

The film also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and will exclusively stream on Netflix, although the official release date has not been announced yet.