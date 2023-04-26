DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Equity indices open flat

Apr 26, 2023, 12:52 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices opened on a flat note on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty surged  2.8 points or 0.02% to 17,772.05 and BSE Sensex fell 32.83 points or 0.05% to  60,097.88.

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 134.55 points or 0.32% to 42,543.95 and Nifty IT rose 64.65 points or 0.24% to 27,050.45. The top gainers in the market  were Eicher Motors, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Hero Motocorp and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers were Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Adani Ports and JSW Steel.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday. BSE Sensex settled yesterday at  60,130.71, up by 74.61 points or 0.12%.

