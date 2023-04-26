University professor arrested for raping student

An official said on Wednesday that a professor at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city was arrested for allegedly raping a student and harassing her parents for over a year. According to the official, the professor’s wife was also named in the first information report (FIR) for supporting the professor in the alleged crime and telling the complainant that they wanted a son from her. On Tuesday night, a FIR was filed at Begumpura police station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 109 (abettment), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and 504 (intentional insult). The official stated that the complainant was in contact with the drama professor who took online classes between 2019 and 2021 while preparing for her dissertation. He allegedly won her trust and convinced her to live with him and his family in Aurangabad.

The professor allegedly raped her on multiple occasions between February 2022 and February 2023 while she was in Aurangabad, according to the official. According to the official citing the FIR, when the complainant informed the professor’s wife about the alleged sexual assaults, the latter told her that they wanted a son from her. The woman then informed her father about the alleged sexual assaults, and the two approached the university’s Vishakha committee, which investigates workplace sexual harassment complaints, according to the official. When the professor was summoned, he attempted to threaten the complainant’s parents by approaching their home, according to the official. The University administration recently informed the complainant that she could contact the police. According to the official, she then filed a complaint against the professor, after which he was arrested.