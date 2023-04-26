Upcoming DC movie The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, screened at the ongoing CinemaCon

The latest DC film, The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, was screened in its entirety at CinemaCon, and early reactions have emerged online. The movie, starring Ezra Miller, introduces the multiverse to DC movies in a big way and features alternate versions of several characters. In addition to Ben Affleck’s Batman, Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader, who played the role in Tim Burton’s Bat-movies, is also featured. The movie also includes Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, rather than Henry Cavill’s Superman, and is rumoured to have many surprises. Here are some of the reactions:

Fandango’s Erik Davis called The Flash ‘among the best superhero films ever made,’ praising its inventive storytelling, fantastic action sequences, great cast, and numerous nerdy details. Collider’s Steven Weintraub praised the film’s action, humor, and emotion, calling it fantastic and special. Fandom’s Eric Goldman called it ‘legit great,’ noting that it delivered thrilling, fun, and creative moments. Variety’s Scott Mantz called The Flash ‘awesome,’ describing it as a perfect blend of action, heart, and humor, with many wow and chill-inducing moments that longtime DC fans will love.

Considering the long and difficult road The Flash has had towards its release, these reactions bode well for the film’s success. The movie has been in development in one form or another since 2014 and has experienced a revolving door of writers and filmmakers over the years. After Andy Muschietti joined, even when he shot the film, Warner Bros. considered scrapping the $200 million project due to the erratic behaviour of the main star, Ezra Miller, who has had numerous run-ins with the law in recent years, some of which were violent in nature. Despite this, the lockdown induced by COVID-19 did not deter them from their plan to release the movie.

The Flash also stars Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue. The movie is set to release on June 16.