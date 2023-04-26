Vande Bharat warmly welcomed at Thrissur station; PM Modi praised as ‘Gambheera’

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude for the grand welcome given to the Vande Bharat Express during its inaugural run at the Thrissur railway station, calling it “terrific” and “gambheera” in Malayalam. On Tuesday, PM Modi signaled the departure of the train that runs between the state capital and Kasaragod, the district in northern Kerala. The train received a grand welcome at the Thrissur railway station, with traditional folk music, drum beats, and people swarming the platform to take pictures and selfies with it.

In response to a video of the train’s jubilant welcome that the Railway Ministry tweeted, Modi wrote, “Terrific Thrissur.” The Prime Minister also tweeted “Gambheera Thrissur,” which translates to “terrific” Thrissur in Malayalam. As the Vande Bharat Express arrived in Kannur on Tuesday, it began to rain, and there were some reports of water leaks in the train. The Railways denied the claim, claiming that the news reports were inaccurate. During the train’s first run, a few water droplets had formed along the air conditioner ducts, a Railway official told. It was decided to address the problem once the train arrived in Kannur rather than stopping the train in the middle of the journey, he said, adding that it was a common occurrence, particularly when the AC unit is new. In order to address this and other potential problems during operations, the official added that maintenance and repair personnel were riding on the train.