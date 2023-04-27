157 nursing colleges approved in 24 states by Union cabinet, Kerala excluded.

The Union Cabinet has given the green light to the establishment of 157 new nursing colleges across 24 states and 3 union territories. Unfortunately, Kerala is not part of the list. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 27 nursing colleges, followed by Rajasthan with 23. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also been promised 11 and 4 colleges respectively. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the colleges will be ready in two years, and the Centre will contribute Rs 1,570 crore to the project. The government will provide Rs 10 crore for each college’s establishment, while the states can invest the remaining amount, which will depend on the project report.

‘The new colleges will add about 15,700 nursing graduates every year,’ Mandaviya stated at a press conference after the cabinet meeting. He also added that this initiative aims to address the geographical and rural-urban imbalances in the healthcare sector that have led to the uneven availability of nursing professionals and impacted healthcare services in underserved areas.

The establishment of these new nursing colleges will ensure quality, affordable, and equitable nursing education in India, particularly in underserved districts and states, said the minister. Co-location of these nursing colleges with existing medical colleges will enable optimal utilisation of the existing infrastructure, skill labs, clinical facilities, and faculty. This initiative will create a significant positive impact on the healthcare sector, and it’s a welcome development for the nation.