19 Malayalis among 367 who arrived in Delhi from Sudan in Operation Kaveri.

On Wednesday night, a flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia carrying 367 people from Sudan landed at Delhi International Airport. Among the passengers were 19 Malayalis who will be provided with food and accommodation at Kerala House, as previously announced by K V Thomas, special representative of the Kerala Government in Delhi. The state government will bear the expenses for their safe return to Kerala.

In addition to this, two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have evacuated over 250 Indians from Sudan. The naval ship INS Sumedha rescued another 278 citizens from the strife-torn country. The total number of Indians evacuated from Sudan so far is around 530, according to official data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed for the preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan at a high-level meeting last Friday. Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian embassy in Sudan have been in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the US among others.

As the situation in Sudan remains tense, it is heartening to see the Indian government taking swift action to ensure the safe return of its citizens.