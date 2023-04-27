Aadhaar authentication transactions rise to over 2.31 billion in March

New Delhi: Data released by the Union government revealed that more than 2.31 billion Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out in March 2023. In February this year, the total transactions were at 2.26 billion. Majority of the authentications transaction numbers were carried out by using biometric fingerprint, it is followed by demographic and OTP authentications.

More than 311.8 million e-KYC transactions were carried out during March 2023, a rise of over 16.3% against February levels. The cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions so far has moved past 14.7 billion by the end March 2023.

During March, over 21.47 million Aadhaars were updated following requests from the residents. It was at 16.8 million in February 2023.